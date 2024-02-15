Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $70.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

