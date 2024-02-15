Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.060-0.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$590.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.2 million. Fastly also updated its FY24 guidance to $(0.06)-$0.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.33. Fastly has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 21,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $551,031.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,050,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,406,024.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 391,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,316,474. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

