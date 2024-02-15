Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $131-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.46 million. Fastly also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.060-0.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Fastly Stock Up 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Fastly has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $1,687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,402.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $129,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,002.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 391,088 shares of company stock worth $7,316,474 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

