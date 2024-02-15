FCA Corp TX Invests $682,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 45,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 9,099,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,607,496. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

