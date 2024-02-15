FCA Corp TX Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Chevron were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,059,834,000 after buying an additional 368,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,294,023,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.43. 2,723,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721,838. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day moving average of $154.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

