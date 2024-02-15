Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.77.

Shares of FRT traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,248. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.38 and its 200 day moving average is $97.24. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.88). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.67.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total value of $34,468.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

