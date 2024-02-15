Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 11,205 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $9,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after acquiring an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after acquiring an additional 239,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after acquiring an additional 496,949 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on BCE from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of BCE opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.742 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 171.01%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

