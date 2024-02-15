Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.36% of Winmark worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Winmark in the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Winmark by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth $1,995,000. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ WINA opened at $389.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $390.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.21. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $273.50 and a 1 year high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WINA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Winmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

