Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 554,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $4,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

