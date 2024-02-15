Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,319 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Docebo were worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Docebo in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Docebo by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 74,702 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 155.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Docebo by 9.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Docebo by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Stock Up 3.6 %

DCBO opened at $45.93 on Thursday. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,148.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DCBO shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Docebo from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docebo from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Docebo

Docebo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.