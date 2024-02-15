Fiera Capital Corp Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 60.6% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $85,474.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,519,520 shares in the company, valued at $24,716,491.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 134,297 shares of company stock worth $1,330,841 over the last three months.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

VPV opened at $10.14 on Thursday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This is a boost from Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

