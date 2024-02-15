Fiera Capital Corp Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 47.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 964.4% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIM opened at $11.78 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

