Fiera Capital Corp Increases Position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Enerflex worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 2.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,604,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,862,000 after purchasing an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 68.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 651,978 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the second quarter valued at about $8,794,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,535,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Enerflex by 276.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 472,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 346,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Stock Performance

NYSE:EFXT opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Enerflex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $624.74 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.42.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

