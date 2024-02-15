Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,376 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.27.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.15 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

