Fiera Capital Corp Sells 420,490 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 92.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420,490 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 169.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $265.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.18. The firm has a market cap of $82.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $292.66.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,543. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

