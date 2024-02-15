Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,561,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Borr Drilling Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $986.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.
Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.65%.
Borr Drilling Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Pfizer at 10-year support: Is it a massive buy opportunity?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Restaurant Brands expands its Burger King franchise empire
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Gene therapy: Why does it cost millions for a single treatment?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.