Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,561,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Borr Drilling Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BORR stock opened at $6.47 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $9.01. The stock has a market cap of $986.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.91 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Borr Drilling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.65%.

Borr Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.