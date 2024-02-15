Financial Survey: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Pharmaceuticals $316.61 million 0.22 $35.64 million $1.18 4.45 Verona Pharma $460,000.00 3,032.51 -$68.70 million ($0.69) -25.29

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Pharmaceuticals 1 0 0 0 1.00 Verona Pharma 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 223.81%. Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $32.60, indicating a potential upside of 86.82%. Given Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eagle Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Verona Pharma.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Pharmaceuticals 6.04% 6.48% 3.86% Verona Pharma N/A -19.42% -17.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Verona Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Pharmaceuticals beats Verona Pharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Its product candidates also include EP-4104, a dantrolene sodium to treat organophosphate exposure; PEMFEXY, a ready-to-use/dilute liquid form of pemetrexed for non-small cell lung cancer and mesothelioma; EA-114 (fulvestrant) for HR+/HER- breast cancer; and Vasopressin injection, which is indicated to enhance blood pressure in adults with vasodilatory shock. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Combioxin, SA for the development and commercialization rights to CAL02, an antitoxin agent for the treatment of severe pneumonia in combination with traditional antibacterial drugs; and AOP Orphan Pharmaceuticals GmbH for the commercial rights of Landiolol, a novel therapeutic product candidate for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia, including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter. It has a strategic collaboration with Tyme Technologies, Inc. for the development of SM-88 to treat breast cancer (HR+/HER2-) and high-risk metastatic sarcomas. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. Verona Pharma plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.