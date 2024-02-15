First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $31.81

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.81 and traded as high as $34.98. First Bancorp shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 195,634 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In related news, Director J Randolph Potter sold 1,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $40,012.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,812 shares in the company, valued at $59,379.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,463,000 after purchasing an additional 817,038 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,532,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 109,703 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,872,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,702,000 after acquiring an additional 282,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,848,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,418,000 after acquiring an additional 112,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,768,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

