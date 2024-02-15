First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 603,236 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,277 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.56% of First Solar worth $97,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $827,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of FSLR stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.74. 771,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,315. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.71. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.