First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the January 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Scott T. Fleming acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $576,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPF. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2,011.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 379,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 361,707 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $3,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1,531.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 208,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,028,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 133,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 615,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 116,376 shares in the last quarter.

FPF stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

