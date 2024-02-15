First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.19

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.19 and traded as high as $27.21. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 239,368 shares.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.0% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 41,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 160,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 68,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

