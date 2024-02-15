First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Sold by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,533 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,745,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,205,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 307,925 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FWRG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $24.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,795 shares in the company, valued at $715,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $307,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,921.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group Profile

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Stories

