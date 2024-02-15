FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Acquires C$22,487.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Yousry Bissada acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$224.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,487.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,165.50.

FirstService stock opened at C$223.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$181.42 and a 12-month high of C$230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

