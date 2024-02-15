FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Director Acquires C$22,487.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Yousry Bissada acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$224.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,487.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,165.50.
FirstService Stock Performance
FirstService stock opened at C$223.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$219.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$208.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of C$181.42 and a 12-month high of C$230.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.94.
FirstService Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.336 per share. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on FSV
FirstService Company Profile
FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FirstService
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.