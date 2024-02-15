Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.04.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $144.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.24. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $87.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

