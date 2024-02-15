Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40.

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $380,962.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,291,000 after buying an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Five9 by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after buying an additional 330,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $206,265,000 after purchasing an additional 306,251 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

