Flow Price Up 20.5% This Week (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. Flow has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and approximately $145.16 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Flow has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,489,255,165 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

