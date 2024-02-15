Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month High at $143.27

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $143.27 and last traded at $142.68, with a volume of 10194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on FMX. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.76 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 674.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 44,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $202,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 24.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

