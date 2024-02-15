Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Holdings Reduced by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,286 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 2,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FOX by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX opened at $27.74 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.23. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.