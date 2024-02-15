Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.220-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. Franklin Electric also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.22-4.40 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ FELE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 41,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $82.61 and a 1-year high of $107.36. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $92.47.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.