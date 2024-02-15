Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.
