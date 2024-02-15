Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $5,565,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 1,229.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 678,715 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 117.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 972,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 525,704 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,601,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

