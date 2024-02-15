FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.00% of FTI Consulting worth $63,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 95.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $190.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $232.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

