FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) vs. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Head to Head Analysis

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.7% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of FVCBankcorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Ameris Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FVCBankcorp $39.63 million 5.25 $3.82 million $0.20 58.40 Ameris Bancorp $1.52 billion 2.18 $269.11 million $3.90 12.35

Profitability

Ameris Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FVCBankcorp. Ameris Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FVCBankcorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FVCBankcorp 4.10% 8.07% 0.72% Ameris Bancorp 17.67% 8.30% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

FVCBankcorp has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ameris Bancorp has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FVCBankcorp and Ameris Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FVCBankcorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ameris Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

FVCBankcorp presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.86%. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.06%. Given FVCBankcorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FVCBankcorp is more favorable than Ameris Bancorp.

Summary

Ameris Bancorp beats FVCBankcorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers business and consumer credit cards; merchant services; business insurance products; and online banking, remote deposit, and mobile banking services. The company serves commercial businesses, nonprofit organizations, professional service entities, and their respective owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore metropolitan areas. It operates branch offices in Arlington, Virginia; the independent city of Manassas, Virginia; Reston, Fairfax County, Virginia; Springfield, Fairfax County in Virginia; Montgomery County and Baltimore in Maryland, and Washington, D.C. FVCBankcorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides commercial real estate, residential real estate mortgage, agricultural, and commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and home equity loans, as well as loans secured by savings accounts and personal credit lines. In addition, the company originates, administers, and services commercial insurance premium loans and small business administration loans. It operates full service domestic banking offices, and mortgage and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

