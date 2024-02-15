FY2023 EPS Estimates for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Raised by Analyst

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.64 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,355 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,154,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,221,000 after acquiring an additional 140,719 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.