FY2024 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $7.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TFI International from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TFI International from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on TFI International from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TFI International

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $144.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TFI International has a 12 month low of $100.96 and a 12 month high of $145.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,481.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.