FY2024 EPS Estimates for Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Boosted by HC Wainwright

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electrovaya in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Electrovaya’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Electrovaya from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Electrovaya Stock Performance

Electrovaya stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Electrovaya has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.95 million during the quarter. Electrovaya had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 6.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVA. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth about $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

About Electrovaya

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.