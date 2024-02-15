FY2024 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson, Inc. Lowered by DA Davidson (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research note issued on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the company will earn $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s FY2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,398,000 after purchasing an additional 659,654 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

