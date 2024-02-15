FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunovant, Inc. Lifted by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunovant in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.99). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Immunovant from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Immunovant stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $45.58.

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

