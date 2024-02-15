G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $1,678.50 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00081569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00019672 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001282 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

