Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) vs. X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Head-To-Head Contrast

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.5% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -170.43% -70.94% Gamida Cell N/A N/A -66.89%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gamida Cell 0 1 4 0 2.80

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 238.77%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 1,317.32%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$93.87 million ($0.79) -1.20 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$79.38 million ($0.30) -1.27

Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than X4 Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia. The company is also developing X4P-002, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of brain cancers; and X4P-003, a CXCR4 antagonist for the treatment of CXCR4 disorders and primary immunodeficiencies. It has a license agreement with Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize mavorixafor in combination with checkpoint inhibitors or other agents in oncology indications. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, an investigational NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/II studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

