Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 151,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $6,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,013,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $2,369,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,877,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,387,000 after acquiring an additional 62,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,287.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

