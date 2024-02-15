Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 0.2% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,959 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $55.43. 588,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,344. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

