Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,251 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,779,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,977,000 after buying an additional 1,742,451 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after buying an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $380,348,000. Finally, Stadion Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,169,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,922,000 after buying an additional 2,008,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.02. 1,673,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,099. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

