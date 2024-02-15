Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.61.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,527. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

