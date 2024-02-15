Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000.

BATS MTUM traded up $3.51 on Thursday, hitting $178.81. 730,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

