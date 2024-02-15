Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,508 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 484,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,019,000 after buying an additional 12,188 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 148,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,141,000 after buying an additional 57,482 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,370,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,099,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,244,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.05. 9,348,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,824,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.29. The company has a market capitalization of $408.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.53.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

