GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Robert C. Lyons Sells 19,300 Shares

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert C. Lyons sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $2,426,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GATX opened at $125.52 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.21 and a fifty-two week high of $133.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $368.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

