GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02), reports. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOB opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.55. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 47,236 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GEE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

