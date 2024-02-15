Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, Northland Capmk Forecasts

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Genasys in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Genasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Genasys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.41. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 39.42% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,081.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genasys by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genasys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Genasys by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Genasys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genasys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

