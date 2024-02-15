Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Down 4.9% After Earnings Miss

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $116.64 and last traded at $117.41. Approximately 843,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 976,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.44.

The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,164,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after buying an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.72.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

