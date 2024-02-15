Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the January 15th total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILT. StockNews.com raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. 32.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

